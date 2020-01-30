

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday, in line with the trend across Europe, as rising worries about the potential impact of the coronavirus on global economy prompted investors to press sales.



The benchmark SMI, which opened more than 0.5% down at 10,805.49, tumbled to a low of 10,716.49 in late afternoon trades, before eventually settling at 10,748.92, down 110.96 points, or 1.02%.



On Wednesday, the SMI ended up 77.90 points, or 0.72%, at 10,859.88.



Swatch Group ended nearly 4% down after the group said it expects sales to fall further in Hong Kong this year after a marked drop in that country spoilt the picture for the world's biggest watchmaker.



Adecco ended lower by 3.3% and Credit Suisse ended nearly 3% down.



Alcon, Richemont, Sika, Novartis, UBS Group, LafargeHolcim, ABB, Swiss Re, Nestle and Geberit lost 1 to 2%.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, Kuehne & Nagel declined 5.5% and Straumann Holding shed 4.3%. Temenos Group shares ended 3.1% down, while Logitech declined 2.75%.



Bucher Industries declined sharply after the company said that it expects sales and net profit to fall this year.



Dufry, BB Biotech, Barry Callebaut, Ems Chemie Holdings, AMS, VAT Group and Georg Fischer also ended notably lower.



On the economic front, a leading indicator of the turning points in Switzerland's economy climbed for a second straight month in January to reach just above 100, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.



The KOF Economic Barometer rose by 3.9 points to 100.1 in January, returning to its long-term average value that it failed to attain throughout 2019. Economists had forecast a reading of 96 for January.



The December reading was revised to 96.2 from 96.4. Combining December and January, the indicator climbed 7.6 points.



'The Swiss economy can free itself somewhat from its shackles,' the KOF said. The survey has found that prospects in manufacturing are no longer unfavorable and the situation have improved in other services, the survey found.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1.01% today. The U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 1.36%, 1.41% and 1.4%, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX