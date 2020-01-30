MCG Finances $325 Million for a Fashion Firm Based in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / Private Lending Firm MCG, recently financed a New York based fashion firm. The deal, worth $325 million, consists of a term loan in the amount of $195 Million and a $130 Million working line of credit. MCG has earned a reputation as the go-to lender for those in need of flexible capital. "Hybrids, a combination of a loan and line of credit, are complicated to finance. We were able to get this done for our clients and give them favorable terms because they have had a proven track record for over 25 years" said Stan Bril, CEO of MCG.



MCG is a non-depository Commercial Lender in 48 states in the US and Europe, with 10 office locations, including in California, Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, London, Barcelona, Bulgaria and Moldova. MCG is an accredited EB-5 company able to facilitate investor visas to the United States. This private commercial lending institution has been providing quality loans since its inception in 2009.

