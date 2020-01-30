Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - EGF Theramed Health Corp. (CSE: TMED) has appointed David Bentil and Jatinder Dhaliwal to the board of EGF Theramed Health Corp. Mr. Bentil will assume the role of CEO and Mr. Dhaliwal will assume the role of director.

Mr. Bentil is an Economist by trade. In 2002, he decided to follow his passion by pursuing a career in the car business which has done for over 17 years. In the same year, David joined an independent dealership and began building relationships with high net worth individuals and dealer principals and sales managers, learning to cater to client's needs. By May 2009 Mr. Bentil opened an auto dealership with over $4M in sales in its first year, currently the dealership's sales have risen from $19M to $25M annually. "Throughout my career I've been successful in building brands, businesses, sales, and raising capital. I look forward to bringing my talents to Theramed and implementing some of my business principals to take this company to the next level of revenue."

Mr. Dhaliwal is a registered pharmacist and director of multiple publicly traded cannabis companies. He extensive knowledge agricultural, medical and pharmaceutical operations. Mr. Dhaliwal holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science in biology from the University of Victoria. Mr. Dhaliwal is a certified medical cannabis practitioner. "I am excited to join the Theramed team and dive into the exciting expanding industry of CBD. I have a passion for patient care and implementing the companies CBD facility is what look forward to with" Mr. Dhaliwal stated.

CK Cheung and Ron Ozols have resigned as CEO and directors of EGF Theramed Health corp. The company wishes to thank Mr. Cheung and Mr. Ozols for their contributions to the company and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

All changes are subject to regulatory Exchange approval.

