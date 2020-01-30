

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.27 billion, or $6.47 per share. This compares with $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $87.44 billion from $72.38 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.27 Bln. vs. $3.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.47 vs. $6.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.03 -Revenue (Q4): $87.44 Bln vs. $72.38 Bln last year.



