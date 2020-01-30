Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878372 ISIN: US2855121099 Ticker-Symbol: ERT 
Tradegate
30.01.20
21:57 Uhr
101,40 Euro
-0,56
-0,55 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,76
99,20
22:51
100,56
101,56
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC101,40-0,55 %