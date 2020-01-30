

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the downside in morning trading, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages showed a notable recovery in afternoon trading, climbing into positive territory.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session just off their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 124.99 points or 0.4 percent to 28,859.44, the Nasdaq rose 23.77 points or 0.3 percent to 9,298.93 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.26 points or 0.3 percent at 3,283.66.



The late-day recovery on Wall Street came after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.



Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.



The virus has reportedly infected more than 8,100 people so far, outnumbering the infections saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebryesus said in a press conference that the organization witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen that has resulted in an unprecedented outbreak and that it is time to act together to limit the spread.



However, Tedros said the WHO wasn't recommending 'measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel' and expressed confidence in China's efforts to contain the outbreak.



Worries about the coronavirus contributed to the weakness on Wall Street earlier in the day, with some companies already starting to warn about the impact of the outbreak on their first quarter results.



A steep drop by shares of Facebook (FB) also weighed on the markets, with the social media giant moving sharply lower after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results but warning of slower growth.



On the other hand, shares of Microsoft (MSFT) moved notably higher after the software giant reported fiscal second quarter results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter continued at the same pace as in the previous quarter.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter and in line with economist estimates.



The pace of GDP growth was unchanged as a downturn in imports, an acceleration in government spending, and a smaller decrease in non-residential investment were offset by a larger decrease in private inventory investment and a slowdown in consumer spending.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased from an upwardly revised level in the week ended January 25th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 216,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 215,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Sector News



Software stocks showed a strong move to the upside on the heels of the upbeat earnings news from Microsoft, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index surging up by 2.2 percent. The index reached a new record closing high.



Substantial strength also emerged among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.



On the other hand, notable weakness remained visible among biotechnology stocks, resulting in a 1.5 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index.



Most of the other major sectors ended the day showing more modest moves, reflecting the late-day volatility on Wall Street,



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.6 percent.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index all slumped by 1.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.6 basis points to 1.558 percent.



Looking Ahead



News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus on Friday, although traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on personal income and spending, consumer sentiment, and Chicago-area business activity.



With regard to earnings news, Amazon (AMZN), Amgen (AMGN), Electronic Arts (EA), and Visa (V) are among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Honeywell (HON) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Friday.



