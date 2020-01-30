Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936853 ISIN: US28176E1082 Ticker-Symbol: EWL 
Tradegate
30.01.20
21:01 Uhr
211,60 Euro
+0,15
+0,07 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,75
222,55
23:01
211,45
212,80
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION211,60+0,07 %