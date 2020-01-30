Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914304 ISIN: US3142111034 Ticker-Symbol: 3KC 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
15:47 Uhr
31,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,200
31,800
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERATED INVESTORS
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC31,000-0,64 %