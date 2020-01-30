

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) Board has elected Arvind Krishna as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 6, 2020. Krishna is currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software.



Virginia Rometty, IBM CEO, will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board. She will retire at year-end. Virginia Rometty became Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM in 2012.



The company also announced the appointment of James Whitehurst, IBM Senior Vice President and CEO of Red Hat, as IBM President.



'Arvind is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow. Arvind has grown IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company's history,' said Virginia Rometty.



