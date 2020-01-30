

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):



-Earnings: -$680 million in Q4 vs. $592 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.00 in Q4 vs. $3.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$109 million or -$0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.11 per share -Revenue: $2.82 billion in Q4 vs. $3.69 billion in the same period last year.



