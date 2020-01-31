iNewswire: LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics is Expanding Their Boca Raton Office to Serve More Clients

After just over a year at their Boca Raton location, LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics is now expanding. As the need for their services continues to grow, the team at LifeGaines has decided to expand their business to include more exam rooms and space for their patients to receive care; This expansion will not change the location of their office but instead will allow them to provide more care to more patients from in their current office

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2020 / LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics opened its doors for South Florida residents just under a year ago. During that time they have continued to grow. Offering services that help preserve quality of life well into the golden years, the team at LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics are proud to expand their office. This expansion will help them continue to provide health procedures that help people age with grace and dignity.



LifeGaines offers hormone therapy,

PRP treatments, and stem cell

therapy. Call (561) 931-2430 to

schedule an appointment today.

LifeGaines will expand their office to include additional square footage and exam rooms. This will help them provide more services to their clients from their already established location. This expansion of LifeGaines does not require the office to move locations. For their clients' convenience, LifeGaines will still remain located at 3785 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Their office, which used to take up one suite, will now spread across the entire first floor. Keep your quality of life with LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics.

At LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, Dr. Richard Gaines, works to help his patients maintain their lifestyle while they age. As their health and bodily systems begin to decline, Dr. Gaines and his team implement a plan using the latest technology that helps reverse some symptoms of aging. They offer cosmetic treatments as well as cutting edge PRP and sexual hormone therapy. LifeGaines takes pride in the services they offer and dedicated to helping their clients age in a way they feel comfortable with.

Dr. Gaines believes in the power of treating his clients with a personalized plan that addresses their overall health and well-being. Utilizing the latest in scientific research about metabolic processes in the body, Dr. Gaines has created a customizable approach to aging that helps his clients feel younger and enjoy their golden years longer. They offer hormone therapy, PRP treatments, and stem cell therapy. All of their modalities are designed for their clients' overall health. Their customized approach works with an individual's body instead of against it. Get a personalized plan for age management. Call 561-931-2430.

LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics is a locally owned medical practice that focuses on helping their clients age with grace and poise. Specializing in treatments designed to reverse the impacts of aging, the team at LifeGaines helps their patients get back the life they once led. They offer advanced hormone therapies, cutting edge age management treatments and cosmetic procedures.

