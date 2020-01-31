

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was unchanged from the November reading, although it was shy of expectations for 2.3 percent.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.57 - unchanged and in line with expectations.



The number of employed persons in December was 67.37 million, an increase of 810,000 from the previous year. The number of unemployed persons in December was 1.45 million, a decrease of 140,000 from the previous year.



