

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.6 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for 0.7 percent and down from 0.9 percent in December.



Core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices, rose an annual 0.7 percent - again short of estimates for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was down 0.1 percent and core CPI added 0.1 percent.



