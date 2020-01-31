Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
HAMMER-MELDUNG: Europas nächste Goldmine! Junior erwirbt Mega-Projekt! 600% Kurschance bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JAZU ISIN: CA4598201065 Ticker-Symbol: IAH 
Frankfurt
30.01.20
08:00 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,026
0,034
30.01.
0,026
0,037
30.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP0,0250,00 %