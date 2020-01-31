

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan spiked a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That beat expectations for a gain of 0.7 percent following the 1.0 percent decline in November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 3.0 percent - but that also beat expectations for a decline of 3.6 percent following the 8.2 percent slide in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it has weakened.



