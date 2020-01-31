

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Friday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.



The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but did not recommend measures restricting international trade or travel.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 408.13 points or 1.78 percent to 23,385.88, after touching a high of 23,421.59 earlier.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. and Fast Retailing are advancing almost 2 percent each.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is gaining more than 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is higher by almost 2 percent.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 2 percent, while Sony and Canon are higher by more than 1 percent each, and Panasonic is adding 1 percent.



Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is up 1 percent and Honda Motor is adding 0.3 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is rising 0.2 percent and Inpex is edging up 0.1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Fujitsu is gaining almost 11 percent on upbeat earnings for the third quarter, Chugai Pharmaceutical is rising more than 7 percent and Fuji Electric is higher by more than 5 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is tumbling more than 10 percent and Alps Alpine is losing more than 8 percent. Konami Holdings and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are lower by more than 7 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Earlier in the day, the U.S. confirmed its first human-to human transmission of the virus, which has killed 171 people in China and has spread to as many as 18 other countries.



The Dow added 124.21 points or 0.43 percent to 28,858.66, while the Nasdaq rose 23.80 points or 0.26 percent to 9,298.96 and the S&P 500 was up 10.65 points or 0.33 percent to 3,284.05.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index all slumped by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on coronavirus concerns. WTI crude for March ended down $1.19 or 2.2 percent at $52.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 7.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX