

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines said that it reached tentative agreements with the TWU-IAM Association for new joint collective bargaining agreements that cover more than 31,000 team members.



The tentative agreements are subject to ratification by Maintenance & Related and Fleet Service team members represented by the Association. The association will communicate details of the agreements to its members in the coming weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de