AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2020 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 30/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 662.8973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 43830 EQS News ID: 965007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

