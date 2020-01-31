

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Friday after oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday amid renewed concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide.



Reaction to the latest batch of corporate earnings results and expectations surrounding the Union Budget may sway sentiment as the session progresses.



Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively on Thursday, while the rupee lost 22 paise to close at a three-week low of 71.49 against the U.S. dollar.



Asian markets held steady this morning as China counted 9,692 confirmed cases of coronavirus with a death toll of 213, including 43 new fatalities. More cases have been reported elsewhere, including India, the Philippines and the United States.



Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity slipped in January, with the official PMI for manufacturing coming in at 50.0, down slightly from 50.2 in the previous month. The non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.1 from December's 53.5.



U.S. stocks recovered from an early slide to finish modestly higher overnight after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but said it wasn't recommending measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel.



While earnings results from the likes of Facebook and Microsoft proved to be a mixed bag, data showed that U.S. GDP growth in the fourth quarter stood unchanged from the previous quarter.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite inched up around 0.3 percent each.



European markets tumbled on Thursday as some companies already started to warn the coronavirus outbreak will hit their financial results. Investors also digested a slew of economic data as well as monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 1 percent. The German DAX index, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index all slumped by 1.4 percent.



