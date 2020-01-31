Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2020) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 6,000,000 outstanding share purchase warrants by 6 months. Each of the warrants is exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share. The exercise price will remain unchanged with the proposed extension. The warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement completed on February 14, 2018. The new expiration date for the warrants will be August 14, 2020. The proposed extension of the term of these warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

