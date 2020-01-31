The global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is poised to grow by USD 227.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 24% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market Analysis Report by Application (Liquid food and Solid food) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024.

The market is driven by the increasing need for food sterilization. In addition, introduction of new PEF systems is also anticipated to drive the food industry PEF systems market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for fresh, durable, and safe food products, makes sterilization an important process. The shelf life of the food products increases due to sterilization. PEF processing has emerged as an effective method for the proper sterilization of food products by the inactivation pathogenic microorganisms such as vegetative bacteria, molds, yeasts, and others. In addition, PEF systems also stop microbial cells from growing and dividing further. This has encouraged consumers to opt for sterilized and safer food products compared to conventional food items. As the demand for safer food products increases, more players in the food processing segment are expected to invest in PEF systems, and this is expected to propel the demand for PEF systems for food processing during the forecast period.

Major Five Food Industry PEF Systems Market Companies:

CoolWave Processing B.V.

The company offers PEF system and pasteurizers for food processing applications. The company offers Purepulse, which is a cold pasteurization technology that enables producers of pumpable food products to extend shelf life without losing fresh flavor and nutrients.

Diversified Technologies, Inc.

The company operates in key segments including Radar, High Energy Physics, Power Conversion, and Food and Wastewater Processing. The company offers diversified technologies such as PowerMod Industrial-Grade PEF system.

Elea

The company offers PEF systems for processing juices and smoothies, dairy products, dried food, veggie chips, potato chips, and French fries through its Food and beverage processing segments. The company offers PEF solutions for fruits, juices, wine, beer, chips and milk products.

EnergyPulse Systems, Lda.

Through its food processing segment, EnergyPulse Systems, Lda. offers PEF system for processing apple juice, wine microalgae, and others. The company markets PEF systems under the brand names EPULSUS-FBM1-5, EPULUS-BMI-25, EPULSUS-PMT-10, EPULSUS-LPMI-10 among others.

Heat and Control, Inc.

The company operates in key business segments including Food processing, Seasoning application, Conveying, Packaging and Weighing, and Inspection and support structures. The company offers PEF systems under the brand name E-FLO Electroporation System.

Food Industry PEF Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Liquid food

Solid food

Food Industry PEF Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

