YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has concluded a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesia's Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) calling for joint research on next-generation clean energy technologies and analysis of big data relating to power plants. The agreement aims to probe new fuel technologies using ammonia and hydrogen to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to enhance technologies for diagnosing the operation of Indonesia's power plants through use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis. The MOU also calls for discussions toward establishing a joint R&D base in Indonesia.Topics judged feasible as a result of the joint research will then be studied more deeply by MHPS and ITB working in collaboration toward their realization. The two parties will also discuss how the joint R&D base should be developed and fine-tune the details. Other specific topics will be addressed by the two partners progressively raising the level of their cooperation.ITB is one of Indonesia's leading national universities, with a student body currently numbering roughly 22,000. Its main campus is located in Bandung, the capital city of West Java province. Established in 1959, ITB traces its roots to Technische Hogeschool (TH), the country's first technical institute of higher learning founded in 1920. It has a total of 12 faculties and schools in fields including Industrial Technology, Mining and Petroleum Engineering, Mathematics and Natural Sciences, and Art and Design. ITB's graduates include many leading figures in Indonesia's political and financial spheres.MHPS has contributed to Indonesia's power supply infrastructure for more than 50 years through the provision of thermal power systems and geothermal power generating equipment. Looking to the future, the company aims to make further contributions by providing next-generation power technologies friendly to the environment. ITB, which celebrates its centennial anniversary this year, is looking to promote effective use of Indonesia's available energy on an even higher level. These dual aspirations led to the conclusion of the new MOU on joint R&D.ITB Rector Prof. Reini Wirahadikusumah, Ph.D., said: "This collaboration is a big step to make a history for the research and development collaboration between Indonesian University and major Japanese Corporation. It will become a significant milestone for the implementation of science, technology, and innovations for clean energy development research in Indonesia. It also marks a stronger collaboration by intensive discussion to move forward toward establishing joint R&D base in Indonesia or ITB."MHPS President and CEO Ken Kawai said: "I am very honored to mark this momentous occasion by signing this Memorandum of Understanding for Joint Research between ITB and MHPS today. Through this joint research, not only will we develop new technologies for clean energy, but also we will improve the performance of existing power plants in Indonesia through big data analysis and Artificial Intelligence (AI). I am certain that the MOU we are signing today will mark the beginning of a long and fruitful collaboration with ITB."Leveraging the newly signed MOU with ITB, MHPS looks forward to contributing to the development of science and technology in Indonesia. Through the new initiative, the company will also promote the conversion to low-carbon energy sources that contribute to stabilizing Indonesia's power supplies and protecting its environment.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.