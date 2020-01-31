FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Friday, January 31st 2020 COMPANY EVENTS 07:00 NLD: Signify, Q4 07:20 ESP: BBVA, Q4 08:00 SWE: Electrolux, Full Year Figures 10:00 DEU: Thyssenkrupp, Annual General Meeting, Bochum 10:00 DEU: Verbio, Annual General Meeting, Leipzig 10:30 DEU: Retail - HDE Association FY19 Conference, Berlin 12:30 USA: Caterpillar, Q4 12:30 USA: Exxon Mobil, Q4 14:30 USA: Chevron, Q4



COMPANY EVENTS WITH NO TIME SPECIFIED ESP: CaixaBank, Full Year Figures JPN: Mitsubishi Motors, Q3 USA: Weyerhaeuser, Q4 USA: IDEXX Laboratories, Q4 USA: Colgate-Palmolive, Q4



ECONOMIC DATA 00:01 DEU: Federal ministry of finance, Monthly report 01/20 00:50 JPN: Industrial Production 12/19 02:00 CHN: CFLP Manufacturing PMI / Services 01/20 07:30 FRA: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release) 08:00 DEU: Retail Sales 12/19 + Year 2019 08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary 09:00 ESP: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary 11:00 EUR: GDP Q4/19 (1st Release) 11:00 EUR: Consumer Prices 01/20 Preliminary 14.30 USA: Employment Cost Index Q4/19 14:30 USA: Personal Spending and Income 12/19 15:45 USA: Chicago Purchasing Managers Index01/20 16:00 USA: Uni Michigan Consumer Confidence 01/20 (2nd)



NOTE CHN: Stock Exchange closed°



