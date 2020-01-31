SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 017/20

As part of its import control on providing safe and quality goods to consumers using the Risk-Based Control System on Foreign Trade (TAREKS), a web-based system for carrying out import and export controls required by trade legislation and on risk basis, the Turkish Ministry of Trade published Communiqué on Import Control of Consumer Goods (Product Safety and Inspection: 2020/12) (the Communiqué) of December 27, 2019 under Number 30991 (Repeat) to establish a list of consumer goods for compliance.

The Communiqué contains, inter alia, several important provisions:

Establishing a list of consumer products under specific HS codes that are subject to inspection (Annex 1). Examples of consumer goods include: Cufflinks

Domestic plastic gloves

Drinking equipment for young children subject to the following standards and requirements: TS EN 14350-1 'Child Use and Care Articles Part 1: General and Mechanical Requirements and Tests' TS EN 14350-2 'Child Use and Care Articles Part 12: Chemical Properties and tests' N-Nitrosamines and N-nitrosatable substances content

Imitation jewelry

Lighters subject to TS EN ISO 9994 'Lighters - Safety Specifications' and TS ISO 22702 'Lighters - General Consumer Safety Requirements'

Mobile phone/tablet screen and case covers

Mouse pads

Personal hygiene products

Plastic files and folders

Soothers subject to TS EN 1400 'Child Use and Care Articles - Soothers for Babies and Young Children - Safety Requirements and test Methods'

Toilet seats for children

Watches and watch straps Specifying the restricted chemicals and standards for the listed consumer goods in Annex 1 - many of the restricted chemicals are from Annex XVII of Kimyasallarin Kaydi, Degerlendirilmesi, Izni Ve Kisitlanmasi Hakkinda Yönetmelik (KKDIK), Turkey's EU REACH-like Regulation on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals published under Number 30105 (Repeat) dated June 23, 2017 (SafeGuardS 102/17), and amended by the inclusion of hydrogen cyanide and related chemicals as entry 67 (TC Resmi Gazete of November 29, 2019, Number 30963) Documentations for TAREKS for inspection (Annex 2)

This Communiqué became effective on January 1, 2020 and repealed the Communiqué on Import Control of Consumer Goods (Product Safety and Inspection: 2019/12) published under Number 30641 (Repeat) dated December 30, 2018.

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.



For enquiries, please contact:



Hingwo Tsang

Global Information and Innovation Manager

Tel:(+852) 2774 7420



Yesim Demir Katipoglu

HL Sales Team Leader

Tel: +90 212 368 40 00 (Ext 4205)

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!



Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry