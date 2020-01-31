SAFEGUARDS | Toys & Juvenile ProductsNO. 018/20

As part of its import control on providing safe and quality goods to consumers using the Risk-Based Control System on Foreign Trade (TAREKS), the Turkish Ministry of Trade published Communiqué on Import Control of Toys (Product Safety and Inspection: 2020/10) (the Communiqué) of December 27, 2019 under Number 30991 (Repeat) to establish a list of toys for compliance.

The Communiqué contains, inter alia, several important provisions:

Establishing a list of toys under specific HS codes that are subject to inspection (Annex 1). Examples of toys include: Bicycles and tricycles (those with a height of less than 435 mm)

Construction sets

Crayons

Die-cast miniature models

Dolls and doll carriages

Electric car racing sets

Electric trains, including tracks, signals and other accessories thereof

Magnets

Musical instruments

Paint sets

Puzzles

Roller skates

Scooters

Toy animals and non-human creatures

Toy guns Informing that toys are obliged to comply with the Toy Safety Regulation (Oyuncak Güvenligi Yönetmeligi, OGY) (SafeGuardS 4/20) and (applicable) restricted chemicals requirements under Annex XVII of Kimyasallarin Kaydi, Degerlendirilmesi, Izni Ve Kisitlanmasi Hakkinda Yönetmelik (KKDIK) - the latter is Turkey's EU REACH-like Regulation on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals published under Number30105 (Repeat) dated June 23, 2017 (SafeGuardS 102/17), and amended by the inclusion of hydrogen cyanide and related chemicals as entry 67 (TC Resmi Gazete of November 29, 2019, Number 30963) Documentation to be uploaded to TAREKS for inspection (Annex 2)

This Communiqué became effective on January 1, 2020 and repealed the Communiqué on Import Control of Toys (Product Safety and Inspection: 2019/10) published under Number 30641 (Repeat) dated December 30, 2018.

