DigiPlex Honoured as a 'Great Place to Work' for Second Consecutive Year

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for innovative, secure and sustainable data centres, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work for a second year following an in-depth survey of its staff.

Eighty-One per cent (81%) of staff agreed that, taking everything into account, DigiPlex is a great place to work, well above the level required to achieve certification (70%). Achieving Great Place to Work status is a significant honour, but more importantly it demonstrates DigiPlex's commitment to listening to and acting on what staff say is good, and bad, about their work-lives.

This year's results showed gains in important areas:

Staff agreeing that they are encouraged to balance their work-life and personal life increased by nine per cent (9%) to 84%

90% agree that they are given a lot of responsibility for their work, up 7% on last year

84% agree that special events are celebrated - also up 7%.

Female staff in particular, reported significant improvements with 91% agreeing that promotions went to those that deserved them, a 29% improvement on last year.

Haakon Holm-Knapstad, Chief HR Officer, commented; "DigiPlex is focused on maintaining leadership, not only in revenues and environmental sustainability, but as an employer of choice in the fast-moving Nordic data centre sector. Partnering with Great Place to Work helps ensure the best possible work experience for every employee and is an important part our commitment to our people. We are proud to be recognised again as a Great Place to Work."

Amidst the achievement of securing Great Place to Work ranking two years in a row, and the many positive results, senior management nevertheless notes that overall satisfaction that DigiPlex is a great place to work has dipped slightly and is committed to learn from declines as well as improvements.

Holm-Knapstad adds: "There is still more to do in improving the working lives for our staff. One thing in particular is clear from these results and the comments from our staff - we need to get better at communicating. Our staff are our number one consideration and we need to get better at keeping them informed. This will be a personal objective for me in 2020."

Jannik Krohn Falck, CEO Great Place to Work, commenting on DigiPlex results, said: "Congratulations to DigiPlex for again being ranked as a Great Place to Work. I was really encouraged to see progress in several important areas - specifically in ensuring gender balance. Participation in our programme demonstrates that DigiPlex' leadership is open and will be honest about the results and take them and the views of staff seriously. Ultimately, it is this honesty that builds the trust essential to a strong work culture."

