Pan African Resources Plc - Trading Statement for the six months ended 31 Dec 2019

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number

3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or "the Company")

TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

In terms of paragraph 3.4(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, a listed company is required to publish a trading statement as soon as it is satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported upon next, will differ by at least 20% from those of the previous corresponding period.

Pan African changed its presentation currency from pounds sterling ("GBP") in the previous reporting period to United States dollars ("USD") for the six months ended 31 December 2019 ("current reporting period"). Reporting in USD provides a more comparable presentation currency for the group's financial position, financial performance and cash flow. All group subsidiaries are incorporated in South Africa and their functional currency is South African rand ("ZAR"). The group's business is conducted in ZAR and the accounting records are maintained in the same currency, except precious metal product sales, which are conducted in USD prior to conversion into ZAR.

The ZAR:USD exchange rate affects the reporting of results in USD. For the current reporting period, the average ZAR:USD exchange rate is used in translating ZAR results into USD.

During the current reporting period, the average ZAR:USD exchange rate was R14.70:1 (2018: R14.19:1), and the closing ZAR:USD exchange rate was R14.08:1 (2018: R14.36:1). The H1-on-H1 change in the average and closing exchange rates of 3.6% and (1.9%), respectively, must be taken into account for the purposes of translating and comparing H1-on-H1 results. The weighted average number of shares in issue remained unchanged at 1,928.3 million shares (2018: 1,928.3 million shares).

Pan African advises shareholders that its USD earnings per share ("EPS") and headline earnings per share ("HEPS") in respect of its operations for the current reporting period are expected to be as follows:

Six months ended

31 December 2019

Expected results

(USD cents)

Six months ended

31 December 2018

Six months ended

31 December 2019

Expected % increase

in USD earnings Lower range Upper range GBP USD Lower range Upper range (pence)(2) (cents)(3) EPS(1) 1.12 1.17 0.39 0.50 124% 134% HEPS (1) 1.11 1.16 0.39 0.50 122% 132%

Notes

(1) The considerable improvement in EPS and HEPS are principally due to the following:

· Increased low-cost gold production from Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant, with the operation increasing gold sales by 91.6% to 29,301oz (2018: 15,292oz);

· A sizeable increase of 19.8% in the average gold price received to USD1,464/oz (2018: USD1,222/oz); and

· Production from remnant mining and surface sources at Evander operations increasing by 7.4% to 16,284oz (2018: 15,166oz).

(2) As previously presented, given that the corresponding reporting period's presentation currency was GBP.

(3) EPS and HEPS in USD, using the average exchange rates for the corresponding reporting period.

The financial information contained in this announcement has neither been reviewed nor audited by the Company's auditors. The group's unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 will be released on 18 February 2020.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com

31 January 2020