Kamux Jyväskylä Expands in Commercial Vehicles

HELSINKI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux expands its commercial vehicle sales in Jyväskylä as it moves to new premises. Kamux is also recruiting more salespersons.

"We'll further expand our selection of commercial vehicles. We offer the largest selection of used commercial vehicles in Finland, totally over 400 vehicles. Our services are easy to reach and use online or through chat, and buying a car is not tied to physical showrooms. Our company and private customers get the car they need delivered quickly and easily to the location they want," says Finnish Country Director Tommi Iiskonmäki.

In addition to Jyväskylä, Kamux has showrooms specialising in commercial vehicles in Joensuu, Oulu, Lahti, Kuopio, Raisio and Vantaa in Finland.

"In fact, about one tenth of our car sales in Finland is commercial vehicles sales. We are able to serve entrepreneurs with a good selection and they will quickly get their vehicles to work related purposes, which is of great importance for entrepreneurs," Iiskonmäki continues.

The selection includes everything from multi-purpose vehicles to light lorries. People look for commercial vehicles for the needs of construction, installation and transportation businesses. And agricultural entrepreneurs have entirely different needs regarding things like transports and moving in rough terrain. Private persons look for a pulling vehicle for heavier leisure-activity transports, for example.

"Price level is another reason to buy a used commercial vehicle - you can get a commercial vehicle just a few years old and with mileage of under 100,000 km for roughly one-third less than a new one," says Kimmo Mutanen, Sales Manager, commercial vehicles, Jyväskylä.

The new Kamux commercial vehicles outlet, at Ahjokatu 22 in Jyväskylä, will open at the beginning of March. The recruitment of new salespersons has already started.

