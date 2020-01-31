Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2020
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
Frankfurt
31.01.20
08:03 Uhr
0,371 Euro
+0,001
+0,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
31.01.2020 | 08:05
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2019

On 31 of January 2020 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Offiser Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas who introduce the Company's financial results for the twelve months of 2019 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2019_Q4_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c6923be-7c50-489e-8dfc-6968275c6781)
