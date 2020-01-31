

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc. (SSE.L) said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2019/20 to be in the range of 83 pence to 88 pence.



Output of renewable energy for the first nine months of the financial year was just over 5% behind plan.



Gregor Alexander, Finance Director of SSE, said, 'The first nine months of the financial year have been generally positive for SSE, and we are on course to deliver our FY2019/20 financial forecasts.'



SSE said it remains committed to its dividend plan for the five years to March 2023 and expects to recommend a fiscal year 2019/20 dividend of 80 pence per share.



SSE said it is on course to cease production at its last coal-fired generation plant at Fiddlers Ferry by the end of March 2020.



