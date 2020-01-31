

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L), a financial services company, Friday reported 12 percent growth in pre-tax profit for the half year, with 9 percent increase in revenue, driven by average growth in Assets Under Administration and higher net interest on client money.



For the first half, the Group's profit before tax rose 12 percent to 171.1 million pounds, and earnings per share increased by 12 percent to 29.3 pence, reflecting the Group's positive trading performance.



Revenues for the half year grew by 9 percent to 257.9 million pounds. The growth was driven by Assets Under Administration or AUA that on average was up 12.6 percent, and increased net interest on client money as interest rate margins rose as expected. Assets under administration was up 22 percent since 31 December 2018 to 105.2 billion pounds, the group said.



In addition, the Group declared a 9 percent rise in the interim dividend to 11.2 pence per share.



