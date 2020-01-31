Merz Aesthetics also recognizes 10th anniversary of BOCOUTURE(incobotulinumtoxin A) in Europe.

Merz, a global leader in medical aesthetics, announced today that data on the Merz Aesthetics product portfolio, including Belotero, Cellfina and Radiesse will be featured in oral and poster presentations at the 2020 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, to be held from 30 January to 1 February 2020 in Paris, France.

"This meeting provides a platform for Merz Aesthetics to not only foster education and continuous training but also, to engage in thoughtful industry conversations while connecting with medical aesthetics physicians and fellow industry leaders from around the world," said Bob Rhatigan, CEO of Merz Aesthetics. "We are grateful that our heritage and innovation in this space allows us to partner with world-renowned medical aesthetic experts, to share research on the diversified Merz Aesthetics product portfolio at the IMCAS World Congress."

In addition to the poster presentations listed below, Merz Aesthetics is sponsoring the symposium event "Facial Rejuvenation: Interactive Sessions to Level-Up Your Injection Skills", to be held on Saturday, 1 February at 10.30h 12.30h, Room Amphi Bleu. The session will be opened by Bob Rhatigan, CEO of Merz Aesthetics and will include treatment insights from four international expert speakers:

Dr. Tatjana Pavicic Dermatologist, Germany

Dr. Kate Goldie Aesthetic Physician, United Kingdom

Prof. Yana Yutskovskaya Dermatologist, Russia

Dr. Jani van Loghem Aesthetic Physician, Netherlands

Oral Presentations

Independent presentations including data on the Merz Aesthetics portfolio:

What's new in minimally invasive treatments

Update on dermal fillers (99921) Kate Goldie, MBChB UK. Thursday, 30 January, 17.54 18.06h, Amphi Bleu Level 2

Body shaping and cellulite

Cellulite and skin laxity (93276). Doris Hexsel, Dermatologist Brazil. Thursday, 30 January, 10.30 10.42h, Amphi Bleu Level 2

Cellulite treatment update:how dimples, laxity and volume can be effectively treated (98147)1. Gabriela Casabona, MD- Spain. Thursday, 30 January, 11.18 11.30h, Amphi Bleu Level 2

Biostimulatory fillers

Biostimulators: how dilution/diffusion interferes with outcome (93391). Gabriela Casabona, MD Spain. Saturday, 1 February, 16.30 16.42, Room 143 Level 1

E-Poster Presentations

E-Posters will be available for viewing at the Poster Zone on Level 2, from Thursday, 30 January to Saturday, 1 February 2020

Distribution of cohesive polydensified matrix cross-linked hyaluronic acid volumizing gel in ex vivo human skin model. Christina Wollenburg, Jeanette Simon, Dr. Kay Marquardt, Dr. Thomas Hengl all Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Germany.

Calcium hydroxylapatite microspheres provide organization into unorganized collagen networks leading to improvement of skin attractiveness. Gabriela Casabona, MD Spain. Dr. Bartosch Nowag, Daniela Schäfer, Davide Greco, Dr. Thomas Hengl all Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Germany.

BOCOUTURE Milestone

This year, Merz is also celebrating the ten-year anniversary of BOCOUTURE (incobotulinumtoxin A) in Europe. The botulinum toxin is part of the Merz Aesthetics portfolio and has received approval in 15 countries in Europe within the last ten years. A Booth Talk about "BOCOUTURE 10 Years of a Unique Neurotoxin" with Dr. Thomas Rappl will take place Friday, 31 January, 16.00, Booth N° P251

1 Merz supported Investigator Initiated Trials

