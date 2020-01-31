In 2020, perovskite cells could pass the IEC tests intended for the standardization of solar modules, and in 2022, they could even be mass-produced. In an interview with pv magazine, Tom Aernouts explains the status of work on the new PV technology. He is a research and development manager for thin film photovoltaics at the Belgian research institute Imec.pv magazine: When can we expect the first perovskite modules from serial production with performance warranties of 20 years and longer? Tom Aernouts from Belgium research institute Imec. Image: imec Tom Aernouts: Within two to three years, perovskite-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...