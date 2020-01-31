Scientists at the University of Southern Denmark working with sodium-ion batteries found that a new electrode material incorporating iron, manganese and phosphorous could increase both the power and capacity of the batteries.Sodium-ion batteries are a popular subject for scientists, thanks to their potential to eventually offer similar performance to today's lithium batteries, without the troubling reliance on rare materials or the risk of fire. The batteries have seen limited commercial application already, but continue to struggle to match lithium and other energy storage technologies for energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...