Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's Accounts Announcement 2019 will be published on Friday 14 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

31 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's Accounts Announcement 2019 will be published on Friday 14 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's Accounts Announcement 2019 will be published on Friday 14 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The Accounts Announcement is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia's results event on Friday 14 February 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in Finnish and Swedish and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results . The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and well-being from one generation to the next already for 200 years. We serve our customers through digital channels everywhere and face to face in our offices in the Helsinki region as well as in Oulu, Tampere, Turku and Vaasa regions. Funds in our awarded asset management are sold also internationally to institutional customers. We employ approximately 800 people around Finland. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.