Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W1T4 ISIN: FI4000058870 Ticker-Symbol: 2A41 
Frankfurt
31.01.20
08:03 Uhr
9,450 Euro
-0,100
-1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,500
9,550
09:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2020 | 09:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's Accounts Announcement 2019 will be published on Friday 14 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
31 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia's Accounts Announcement 2019 will be published on Friday 14 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's Accounts Announcement 2019 will be published on Friday 14 February 2020 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The Accounts Announcement is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia's results event on Friday 14 February 2020 at 10.00 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in Finnish and Swedish and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2019-q4-results. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and well-being from one generation to the next already for 200 years. We serve our customers through digital channels everywhere and face to face in our offices in the Helsinki region as well as in Oulu, Tampere, Turku and Vaasa regions. Funds in our awarded asset management are sold also internationally to institutional customers. We employ approximately 800 people around Finland. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

AKTIA BANK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)