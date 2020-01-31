Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNJ8 ISIN: CA09564P1036 Ticker-Symbol: 7BL 
Tradegate
31.01.20
09:19 Uhr
1,160 Euro
+0,040
+3,57 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,120
1,160
09:20
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2020 | 09:08
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Completes $1 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") described in its news release dated January 3, 2020. In connection with the second tranche closing, the Company issued 100,000 common shares at a price of $1.50 per share for gross proceeds of $150,000.

"This $150,000 trance completes our previous closing of $850,000 at $1.50, bringing the total raised in this current round to exactly what was announced - $1 Million at $1.50 per share," said Rana Vig, President and CEO.

The Company intends to use the funds to conduct mineral exploration work to advance its properties as well as for general working capital. The securities issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

For further information, please contact:
Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/574790/Blue-Lagoon-Completes-1-Million-Private-Placement

BLUE LAGOON RESOURCES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE