

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom (TALK.L) reported third-quarter headline revenue (ex-Carrier and Off-net) of 383 million pounds compared to 386 million pounds, previous year. Headline on-net revenue declined to 310 million pounds from 316 million pounds.



Tristia Harrison, Chief Executive of TalkTalk, stated: 'In the last quarter, we have outperformed the market on Fibre and Ethernet growth, with increasing numbers of customers in both Consumer and B2B taking higher speed products.'



The Group said its EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2020 remains unchanged, driven by accelerated Fibre take-up and cost reduction.



