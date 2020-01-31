

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L) said Ninety One plans to undertake an initial public offering with intention to float on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The Group noted that the announcement precedes a shareholder vote on the demerger and listing of Ninety One, scheduled for 10 February 2020.



Investec Plc reported that the Ninety One Group has continued the trend of operating profit growth since 30 September 2019, with higher pound sterling AUM at 31 December 2019 and net inflows for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.



