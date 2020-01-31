

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L) said Friday that a Ukrainian court has placed a restriction covering 50.3% of the shares in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining held by Ferrexpo AG Switzerland, the sole shareholder in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining.



Ferrexpo noted that the restriction does not affect ownership of the shares but prohibits their transfer.



Ferrexpo AG has appealed the court order. The company believes that an appeal should be successful given the advice received that the order has no proper or reasonable basis under Ukrainian law.



The Group believes restriction by the court is temporary and is in connection with ongoing matters in Ukraine involving Kostyantin Zhevago and one of the businesses he owned until 2015. Ferrexpo's operations remain unaffected and continue as normal.



In addition Ferrexpo AG has no intention, and never has had any intention, to transfer its shareholding in Ferrexpo Poltava Mining, the company said.



