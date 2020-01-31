PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal publishes 2019 Annual Report 31-Jan-2020 / 10:49 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal publishes 2019 Annual Report PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading steel and steel-related mining companies, has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019 on the Company's corporate website. The full report is available at: http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports/annual_reports/index.phtml [1] For further information please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,157 million and EBITDA of $2,805 million in 2019. Severstal's crude steel production in 2019 reached 11.8 million tonnes. Severstal is looking for startups and innovative companies. You can get acquainted with the directions of interest and leave a request on the website innovations.severstal.com [2]. www.severstal.com [3] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: ACS TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 43888 EQS News ID: 965145 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cc9e6e458392b444513ed83935a36ddf&application_id=965145&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3839e2f6a36d649d16bad87760d60659&application_id=965145&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9df725a88ec10a83f7971e3cc5452b58&application_id=965145&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

