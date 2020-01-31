Anzeige
Freitag, 31.01.2020

WKN: 675534 ISIN: GB0030432735 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FORMATION GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORMATION GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.01.2020 | 09:28
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Formation Group Plc - Final Results

Formation Group Plc - Final Results

PR Newswire

London, January 31

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

31 January 2020

FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation' or the 'Company')

Audited Results for the year ended 31 August 2019

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the annual result for the Company for the year ended 31 August 2019.

The year ended 31 August 2019 saw the Group continue to work on existing construction projects whilst also adding to the pipeline of work by winning one new external contract. The more cautious investment activity is predominantly due to the uncertainty of the UK economy, both before and after the 'Brexit' referendum, and the uncertainty caused by the delay of the UK leaving the EU. House prices in London, the Group's key market, have also been volatile throughout the reporting period.

The Group spent much of the year completing existing projects, and revenues have decreased this year from £39.789m in 2018 to £35.526m in 2019. The Group has an Operating loss before fair value changes for the year of £0.009m (2018: £0.734m)

Every effort is being made to source further development and investment opportunities and the Group is continuing to seek out new opportunities. Notable progress in the year included the Group being appointed as contractor for a residential led scheme in North London.

In June 2019 the Group raised £10 million in additional share capital and as announced in December 2019 this has now been invested into Irish development projects.

The Group has added and will continue to add to its experienced base of construction personnel to drive the Company forward. I would like to thank all board members and staff for the enormous efforts and dedicated contributions they have made during the year. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in the Board and in my leadership as Chairman.

William O'Dea
Non-Executive Chairman

Consolidated Income Statement
For the year ended 31 August 2019

20192018
£'000£'000
Continuing operations
Turnover35,52639,789
Cost of sales(34,781)(38,834)
________________
Gross profit745955
Administrative expenses(1,188)(1,371)
Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries - exceptional item684-
Cost of settled litigation - exceptional item(250)(318)
________________
Operating loss on ordinary activities before fair value movements investment income, interest and taxation
(9)
(734)
Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss account
1,281
450
________________
Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before taxation1,272(284)
Taxation(294)-
________________
Profit / (loss) for the year978(284)
________________
Earnings / (loss) per share
From continuing operations before exceptional items
Basic and diluted0.71p0.08p
From continuing operations after exceptional items
Basic and diluted1.28p(0.64)p

20192018
£'000£'000
Profit / (loss) for the year978(284)
________________
Total comprehensive Income for the financial year978(284)
________________

Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 August 2019

20192018
£'000£'000
Fixed Assets
Tangible Assets9914
Investment Property
Investments		275
5,000		275
5,000
________________
5,3745,289
________________
Current assets
Inventories
Debtors		69
7,965		156
12,461
Cash at bank and in hand16,244746
________________
24,27813,363
________________
Current liabilities
Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
Creditors(8,435)(8,390)
________________
Total current liabilities(8,435)(8,390)
________________
Net current assets15,8434,973
________________
Total assets less current liabilities21,21710,261
Deferred tax(294)
Provision for liabilites-(318)
________________
Net assets20,9239,945
________________

The financial information contained in this announcement has been extracted from the full audited accounts of the Company.

The Directors do not propose a dividend for the period reported.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934
