Formation Group Plc - Final Results
PR Newswire
London, January 31
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
31 January 2020
FORMATION GROUP PLC
('Formation' or the 'Company')
Audited Results for the year ended 31 August 2019
Chairman's Statement
I am pleased to present the annual result for the Company for the year ended 31 August 2019.
The year ended 31 August 2019 saw the Group continue to work on existing construction projects whilst also adding to the pipeline of work by winning one new external contract. The more cautious investment activity is predominantly due to the uncertainty of the UK economy, both before and after the 'Brexit' referendum, and the uncertainty caused by the delay of the UK leaving the EU. House prices in London, the Group's key market, have also been volatile throughout the reporting period.
The Group spent much of the year completing existing projects, and revenues have decreased this year from £39.789m in 2018 to £35.526m in 2019. The Group has an Operating loss before fair value changes for the year of £0.009m (2018: £0.734m)
Every effort is being made to source further development and investment opportunities and the Group is continuing to seek out new opportunities. Notable progress in the year included the Group being appointed as contractor for a residential led scheme in North London.
In June 2019 the Group raised £10 million in additional share capital and as announced in December 2019 this has now been invested into Irish development projects.
The Group has added and will continue to add to its experienced base of construction personnel to drive the Company forward. I would like to thank all board members and staff for the enormous efforts and dedicated contributions they have made during the year. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in the Board and in my leadership as Chairman.
William O'Dea
Non-Executive Chairman
Consolidated Income Statement
For the year ended 31 August 2019
|2019
|2018
|£'000
|£'000
|Continuing operations
|Turnover
|35,526
|39,789
|Cost of sales
|(34,781)
|(38,834)
|________
|________
|Gross profit
|745
|955
|Administrative expenses
|(1,188)
|(1,371)
|Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries - exceptional item
|684
|-
|Cost of settled litigation - exceptional item
|(250)
|(318)
|________
|________
|Operating loss on ordinary activities before fair value movements investment income, interest and taxation
(9)
(734)
|Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss account
1,281
450
|________
|________
|Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|1,272
|(284)
|Taxation
|(294)
|-
|________
|________
|Profit / (loss) for the year
|978
|(284)
|________
|________
|Earnings / (loss) per share
|From continuing operations before exceptional items
|Basic and diluted
|0.71p
|0.08p
|From continuing operations after exceptional items
|Basic and diluted
|1.28p
|(0.64)p
|2019
|2018
|£'000
|£'000
|Profit / (loss) for the year
|978
|(284)
|________
|________
|Total comprehensive Income for the financial year
|978
|(284)
|________
|________
Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 August 2019
|2019
|2018
|£'000
|£'000
|Fixed Assets
|Tangible Assets
|99
|14
|Investment Property
Investments
|275
5,000
|275
5,000
|________
|________
|5,374
|5,289
|________
|________
|Current assets
|Inventories
Debtors
|69
7,965
|156
12,461
|Cash at bank and in hand
|16,244
|746
|________
|________
|24,278
|13,363
|________
|________
|Current liabilities
|Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year
|Creditors
|(8,435)
|(8,390)
|________
|________
|Total current liabilities
|(8,435)
|(8,390)
|________
|________
|Net current assets
|15,843
|4,973
|________
|________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|21,217
|10,261
|Deferred tax
|(294)
|Provision for liabilites
|-
|(318)
|________
|________
|Net assets
|20,923
|9,945
|________
|________
The financial information contained in this announcement has been extracted from the full audited accounts of the Company.
The Directors do not propose a dividend for the period reported.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
--ENDS--
Enquiries:
|Formation Group plc
Noel O'Carroll - Director
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl
|Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0934