Formation Group Plc - Final Results

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

31 January 2020

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Audited Results for the year ended 31 August 2019

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the annual result for the Company for the year ended 31 August 2019.

The year ended 31 August 2019 saw the Group continue to work on existing construction projects whilst also adding to the pipeline of work by winning one new external contract. The more cautious investment activity is predominantly due to the uncertainty of the UK economy, both before and after the 'Brexit' referendum, and the uncertainty caused by the delay of the UK leaving the EU. House prices in London, the Group's key market, have also been volatile throughout the reporting period.

The Group spent much of the year completing existing projects, and revenues have decreased this year from £39.789m in 2018 to £35.526m in 2019. The Group has an Operating loss before fair value changes for the year of £0.009m (2018: £0.734m)

Every effort is being made to source further development and investment opportunities and the Group is continuing to seek out new opportunities. Notable progress in the year included the Group being appointed as contractor for a residential led scheme in North London.

In June 2019 the Group raised £10 million in additional share capital and as announced in December 2019 this has now been invested into Irish development projects.

The Group has added and will continue to add to its experienced base of construction personnel to drive the Company forward. I would like to thank all board members and staff for the enormous efforts and dedicated contributions they have made during the year. I would also like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence in the Board and in my leadership as Chairman.

William O'Dea

Non-Executive Chairman

Consolidated Income Statement

For the year ended 31 August 2019

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Turnover 35,526 39,789 Cost of sales (34,781) (38,834) ________ ________ Gross profit 745 955 Administrative expenses (1,188) (1,371) Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries - exceptional item 684 - Cost of settled litigation - exceptional item (250) (318) ________ ________ Operating loss on ordinary activities before fair value movements investment income, interest and taxation

(9)

(734) Gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss account

1,281

450 ________ ________ Profit / (loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 1,272 (284) Taxation (294) - ________ ________ Profit / (loss) for the year 978 (284) ________ ________ Earnings / (loss) per share From continuing operations before exceptional items Basic and diluted 0.71p 0.08p From continuing operations after exceptional items Basic and diluted 1.28p (0.64)p

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Profit / (loss) for the year 978 (284) ________ ________ Total comprehensive Income for the financial year 978 (284) ________ ________

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 August 2019

2019 2018 £'000 £'000 Fixed Assets Tangible Assets 99 14 Investment Property

Investments 275

5,000 275

5,000 ________ ________ 5,374 5,289 ________ ________ Current assets Inventories

Debtors 69

7,965 156

12,461 Cash at bank and in hand 16,244 746 ________ ________ 24,278 13,363 ________ ________ Current liabilities Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year Creditors (8,435) (8,390) ________ ________ Total current liabilities (8,435) (8,390) ________ ________ Net current assets 15,843 4,973 ________ ________ Total assets less current liabilities 21,217 10,261 Deferred tax (294) Provision for liabilites - (318) ________ ________ Net assets 20,923 9,945 ________ ________

The financial information contained in this announcement has been extracted from the full audited accounts of the Company.

The Directors do not propose a dividend for the period reported.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries: