The country's cumulative capacity reached reached 13.35 GW at the end of 2019. The statistics also show that 2019 may have been the slowest year for the UK solar industry since 2010. According to the UK Solar Trade Association, however, the official figures released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strateg are based on incomplete datasets and growth, particularly for PV systems above 50 kW in size, should be stronger.The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has reported in its monthly statistics for PV deployment that just 233.4 MW of new solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...