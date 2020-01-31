The following information is based on a press release from Electrolux AB (Electrolux) published on January 31, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Electrolux proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for February 21, 2020 resolves on a share distribution in newly formed company Electrolux Professional, whereby each share of series A in Electrolux will entitle to one share of series A in Electrolux Professional and each share of series B in Electrolux will entitle to one share of series B in Electrolux Professional. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. The trading of shares in Electrolux Professional is expected to commence on March 23, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Electrolux (ELUXB), according to one of the below alternatives. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754355