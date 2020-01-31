TDC A/S: TDC: Presentation of TDC's 2019 results

TDC will conduct a conference call for institutional investors and analysts on February 10, 2020 at 14.30 CET to present the Q4 2019 results. Lasse Pilgaard, Chief Financial Officer, will comment on the results and answer questions during the conference call.

The investor and analyst conference will be held in English and will also be available as a webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xfamqk73

Investors and financial analysts can register for the telephone conference on the following link:

https://aerp.arkadin.com/e-9a6b9ab65603318033952e5ef8387c7144aff3946267e601b5138f1ef349466463b20bc4fb32394f544872a2ec0778a68002abf1c5e9e120171c0670/tdc-interim-report-q4-2019

Registration for this event will enable us to provide you with faster and more efficient service. When you have completed registration, you will receive a confirmation online per and e-mail. Your confirmation will include the details for the conference call such as dial-in number, an event passcode and PIN that will ensure your secure access on the day of the event.

The conference call will refer to a slide deck that will be available on the link: https://tdcgroup.com/en/investor-relations from February 10, 2020 at approx. 10.00 CET. Participants wishing to derive full benefit from the conference call should obtain these slides in due time before the conference call begins.

Please note that there might be a time lag between the webcast and the conference call if you are simultaneously watching and calling in to the conference.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Investor Relations on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

Attachment