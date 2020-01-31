

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation hit a nine-month high in January, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent from 0.8 percent in December. This was the highest since April 2019, when the rate was 1.5 percent. The rate was forecast to rise to 1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 1 percent in January versus a 1.3 percent drop in the same period last year.



The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 1.1 percent annually, faster than the 0.8 percent in December and slightly above the forecast of 1 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP fell 1.4 percent in January, but slower than the expected drop of 1.6 percent.



