

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, a preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Friday.



Gross domestic product edged up 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter and the forecast of 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, economic growth slowed to 1 percent from 1.2 percent. This was also weaker than economists' expectations of 1.1 percent.



The EU28 grew 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent annually in the fourth quarter.



According to a first estimation of annual growth for 2019, based on quarterly data, GDP grew by 1.2 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the EU28.



