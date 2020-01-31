

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.



The term public health emergency of international concern implies 'a situation that is serious, unusual or unexpected; carries implications for public health beyond the affected State's national border, and may require immediate international action'.



The last time the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern was in July 2019, during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



International health emergencies were also declared in 2014, during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and in 2016, during the Zika virus outbreak in Brazil.



