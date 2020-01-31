Regulatory News:

Reference is made to the announcements dated 19 December 2019 and 13 January 2020 regarding AKKA Technologies SE's (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537) ("AKKA", the "Offeror") recommended voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Data Respons ASA ("Data Respons") against a settlement in cash of NOK 48.00 per share (the "Offer").

AKKA is pleased to report that on 30 January 2020, the German Federal Cartel Office cleared the Offer. Following this decision by the German authorities, the only remaining outstanding condition for completion of the Offer is the 90% acceptance level from issued and outstanding share capital of Data Respons. Subject to this acceptance level being satisfied or waived, and provided that no other conditions for completion are breached, the Offer is therefore currently expected to be completed at the end of the Offer period.

The Offer period expires on 10 February 2020 at 16:30 hours (CET), subject to extension of the offer period (one or several times), in the Offeror's sole discretion, but not beyond 23 March 2020 at 16:30 hours (CET).

The complete terms and conditions for the Offer, including procedures for how to accept the Offer and detailed information regarding settlement, are set out in the offer document dated 10 January 2020 (the "Offer Document").

The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner/ (http://www.dnb.no/emisjoner/), as well as on the homepages of AKKA at www.akka-technologies.com/investors/ (http://www.akka-technologies.com/investors/) and Data Respons at www.datarespons.com (http://www.datarespons.com).

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as domestic financial advisor and receiving agent. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the Norwegian legal adviser to the Offeror in connection with the Offer.

About AKKA

AKKA is the European leader in digital engineering consulting and R&D services in the mobility segment. The company has developed its solutions portfolio with numerous investments over the years towards structuring its digital solutions portfolio. As an innovation accelerator for its clients, AKKA supports leading industry players in the automotive, aerospace, rail and life sciences sectors throughout the life cycle of their products with cutting edge digital technologies (AI, ADAS, IoT, Big Data, robotics, embedded computing, machine learning, etc.).

Founded in 1984, AKKA has a strong entrepreneurial culture and is pursuing its fast-paced growth and international development in line with its CLEAR 2022 strategic plan. With approximately 21,000 employees, who are passionate about technology and dedicated to advancing the future of industry, the Group recorded revenues of €1.5 billion in 2018.

AKKA Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris and Brussels Segment A ISIN code: FR0004180537.

About Data Respons

Data Respons is a pure-play digital leader with an in-depth expertise in software development, R&D services, advanced embedded systems and IoT solutions. The company is headquartered in Oslo (Norway) and has a strong portfolio of clients in the Nordic region and in Germany, supported by 1,400 software digital specialists.

