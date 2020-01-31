

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar depreciated against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The kiwi slipped to near 2-month lows of 1.7087 against the euro and 0.6454 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.6986 and 0.6495, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 70.88 against the yen, the kiwi dropped to more than a 2-month low of 70.32.



If the kiwi falls further, it may find support around 1.73 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback and 68.00 against the yen.



