KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

For immediate release 31 January 2020

EXTERNAL BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Keller Group plc ("Keller"), the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces that Peter Hill CBE, Non-Executive Chairman of Keller, is no longer a Director of Volution Group plc with effect from 31 January 2020.

Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across six continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 7,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

