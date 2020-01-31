Anzeige
31.01.2020
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 31

For immediate release 31 January 2020

EXTERNAL BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Keller Group plc ("Keller"), the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, announces that Peter Hill CBE, Non-Executive Chairman of Keller, is no longer a Director of Volution Group plc with effect from 31 January 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor 020 7616 7575

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across six continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 7,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

